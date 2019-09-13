As Proto Labs (PRLB) Shares Declined, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Alpine Partners Vi Has Lifted Its Position in Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) by $1.05 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 88.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, down from 65,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.46. About 244,108 shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.17M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 59,612 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 09/04/2018 – Finjan and Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q EPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Finjan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNJN); 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT ENSURES FINJAN MOBILE, CARBON BLACK’S FREEDOM TO OPERATE UNDER OTHER’S PATENT PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Holdings Is Seeking a Judgment of Infringement of the Certain Patents, a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction, Damages

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares to 214,879 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,862 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $18.28 million for 41.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 5,000 shares to 14,670 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 162,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 111,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.1% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) or 2,385 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 65,650 shares. Fdx stated it has 8,851 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,948 shares. American Int Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 20,210 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Redmond Asset Lc owns 17,795 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank has 39,668 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Ltd reported 1.2% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conestoga Limited Liability accumulated 574,150 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 424,880 were reported by Northern.

