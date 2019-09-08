As Proto Labs (PRLB) Shares Declined, American Capital Management Lifted Position; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $367,655; Stock Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs (PRLB) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 7,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,317 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 132,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 194,909 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Limited Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 114.92 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 1.18% or 1.35 million shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited holds 731,095 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 2.09% or 105,793 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,640 shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Calamos Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.28% or 1.47M shares. Freestone Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 282,513 shares. Barr E S And Communications accumulated 3.84% or 264,970 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% or 9.69 million shares. Adage Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Fincl Management Pro holds 649 shares. Legacy Partners has 40,228 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment holds 103,500 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15,858 shares to 192,727 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

