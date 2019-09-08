As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Valuation Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Raised by $940,104 Its Position

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,985 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 30,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 237,504 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Prothena Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA REVISING FY ’18 FINL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : SEES TO CUT ABOUT 63 POSITIONS

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares to 8,220 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,002 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

