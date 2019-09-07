As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stock Value Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Stake by $2.78 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 237,504 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysis; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS ASSESSING ITS RESOURCES RELATIVE TO ITS CURRENT PIPELINE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get Potential License Payments and Milestones, Plus Additional Royalties on Net Sales From Licensed Programs; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 433,062 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95 million, up from 392,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 309,934 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.54 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.7 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.

