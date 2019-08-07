As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Share Value Declined, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $48.22 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 26.12M shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video)

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 138,511 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 16/05/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Prothena; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today — Prothena’s lead drug NEOD001 just imploded in 2 late-stage studies – and there’s nothing left to salvage $PRTA (kaboom); 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA REVISING FY ’18 FINL GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Prothena to Present a Broad Range of Scientific and Health Outcomes Data at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 108,772 shares to 113,599 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (HYG) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,243 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.