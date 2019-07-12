As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Decreased Holding; Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $2.46 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 46,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,323 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 74,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 499,298 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 158,366 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – INITIATED A REORGANIZATION TO ALIGN ITS RESOURCES ON ADVANCING ITS BROAD NEUROSCIENCE PIPELINE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.61M for 42.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial owns 8,203 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 8,178 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 49,600 shares. 125 were accumulated by Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 20,037 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 469,743 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp stated it has 111,621 shares. 150,000 are held by Alyeska Invest Grp Incorporated L P. 2,888 were reported by Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 115,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 700 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Management reported 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,450 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 545,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Tang Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 323,823 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,904 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Llc owns 61,640 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 277,998 shares. Hsbc Public accumulated 43,436 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 219,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Moors Cabot stated it has 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 23,127 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 1.68M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

