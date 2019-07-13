As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tang Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Red Hat Com (RHT) Shareholder Capital Counsel Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 130,513 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – Have to give $PRTA CEO credit for calling it straight on NEOD001. It’s muerto. I got a preview of today’s decision; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,391 shares to 889,560 shares, valued at $146.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

