As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stock Value Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $611,490; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $380,016

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 9,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 122,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09M, up from 113,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 578,521 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 563,704 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

More important recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:PB) 2.6% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.