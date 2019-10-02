As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stock Declined, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position Has Upped by Appleton Partners Inc

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 244,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.40 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 170,273 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 104,411 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 98,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 5.13 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,041 shares to 23,096 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 36,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,929 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability owns 31,815 shares. Freestone Capital Lc accumulated 106,351 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Horan Capital Advsr Lc has 2.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 62,785 shares. Qv Invsts stated it has 153,930 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 0.84% or 115,244 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 3.62% or 299,460 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,692 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 2.58M shares or 0.66% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 589,823 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 6,202 shares. 140,709 are held by Northpointe Cap Lc. Caprock Gru Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meyer Handelman invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

