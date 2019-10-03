As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Market Value Declined, Brown Advisory Lifted Stake; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Blb&B Advisors Trimmed Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 62,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 66,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 127,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 728,130 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.09M, up from 601,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 262,468 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,056 shares to 908,752 shares, valued at $38.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 34.90 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,177 shares to 20,907 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 37,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).