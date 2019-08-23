As Prospect Capital (Put) (PSEC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Holding; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Holding by $566,244

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.81M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Put) (PSEC) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 178,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 534,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 712,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.20M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan)

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76,667 shares to 328,984 shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,719 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,500 are held by D E Shaw Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cap World accumulated 3.21 million shares. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alpine Woods Lc holds 67,950 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 119,191 are held by Amer Interest Group Inc. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 55,630 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 464,247 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 276 shares. 8,083 are held by Gideon Advisors. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 273,325 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 30,947 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Highlander Capital Llc owns 0.1% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 24,000 shares. 124,203 are held by Raymond James Associate. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Prudential invested in 0% or 12,200 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 64,620 shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). New York-based D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Kistler holds 0% or 1,334 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 13,266 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James Advsrs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 201,108 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.44 million for 8.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Receives Investment Grade Issuer Rating From Moody’s Investors Service, Representing Prospect’s Fourth Investment Grade Rating – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fully Assessing Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 Projected NII Decrease And NAV Increase (Includes Current Recommendation) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 1.80 million shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $130.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 53,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.