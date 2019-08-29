As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Valuation Declined, Timber Hill Boosted Position by $314,400; Williams Jones & Associates Position in Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 1.19 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 197,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 874,262 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.01 million, up from 676,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 334,306 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Muzinich, a New York-based fund reported 3.79 million shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co reported 60,959 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 124,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 293,052 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 52,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 11,000 shares. 31,605 are held by Atria Investments Lc. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Delaware has 0.4% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 842,248 shares. Blackrock has 1.45M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp has 177,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Plc invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eqis Mngmt owns 33,529 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode holds 6.04M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Company has 6.38% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 45,000 shares. Highland Management Lp accumulated 29,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co holds 3.98M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Hartline reported 85,835 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co owns 9,739 shares. Shelton Management holds 0.01% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,578 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 28,925 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group LP accumulated 589,008 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.54% or 41,444 shares. Dsm Prns Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. 1,968 were reported by Vigilant Cap Lc. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 135,131 were reported by Product Prns Ltd.