As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Valuation Declined, Muzinich & Company Trimmed by $1.93 Million Its Holding; Sather Financial Group Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Decreased as Shares Rose

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 321,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67M, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 1.31 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 2,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Schedules Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prospect Capital Reports March 2019 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Reports June 2019 Annual and Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.79 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 37,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 172,169 shares to 425,448 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.