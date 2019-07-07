As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Value Rose, Ares Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Haverford Trust Company Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,050 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 95,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 1.68 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 944,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85M, up from 911,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does Disney Stock Get to $200 in 2, 4 or 6 Years? – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hulu, FX buy rights to show Lions Gate films – report – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,672 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 9,211 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 21,592 shares. Janney Limited invested in 109,497 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability invested in 1.03% or 1.40M shares. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.02% or 23,336 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Co holds 96,017 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 188,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipswich Inv Communications reported 6,560 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Koshinski Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 635,471 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.55% or 11,485 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 54,758 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares to 20,906 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc Com (ZMH) by 2,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. $451 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Color Me Surprised – Prospect Capital Bonds Are A Reasonable Bet For 5.5% YTM – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Prospect Capital Corporation – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Detailed Analysis Of Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q2 2019 (Includes Current And Future Considerations) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: So Hated, It’s Getting Attractive, Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2018.