As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Value Declined, Timber Hill Has Upped Stake; Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Market Value Rose

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.14 million shares traded or 39.84% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 94,781 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 98,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.5. About 1.15M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6,992 shares to 340,137 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $388.13M for 25.44 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 63,054 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Davidson Inv holds 94,781 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 147,740 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated reported 370,340 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 14,104 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.11% or 13,746 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 302,815 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 5,726 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7,422 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 24,087 shares. 2,222 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 28,701 shares. Assetmark accumulated 203 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 178,023 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Co reported 55,000 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 281,112 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 95,706 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 95,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Communication has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 11,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Van Eck owns 1.99 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 89,283 shares. Stifel accumulated 127,365 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Essex Finance Services invested in 32,811 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 11,408 shares.

