As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Timber Hill Has Boosted Its Position; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Visa (V) Position by $15.60 Million

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 2.41M shares traded or 53.86% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99 million shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 0% stake. Atria Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 31,605 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Timber Hill Ltd Liability holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 84,500 shares. Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Susquehanna International Group Llp has 714,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,540 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Kbc Gp Nv holds 389,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 60,959 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 127,365 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Com reported 75,893 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.22M shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Comm Ma accumulated 29.28 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,407 shares. Richard C Young & Limited invested in 2.6% or 87,269 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 524 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc reported 5,150 shares. Glynn Cap Mgmt Llc has 20,000 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 347,174 shares stake. Stephens Ar reported 137,097 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wexford Cap Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3.06M were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Llc. 3,555 are owned by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co. 35,112 were accumulated by Mechanics Bank Trust Department.