As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Price Declined, Gam Holding Ag Has Trimmed Its Position by $581,142; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Share Price Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 96,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 89,283 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, down from 186,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 856,339 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 671,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 251,021 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 28/03/2018 – LEAGOLD MINING CORP LMC.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4.25; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CEO WHITE BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – BMO Harris Financial Advisors Appoints New Chief Operating Officer; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off; 10/04/2018 – MONSANTO CO MON.N : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 6.375% Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Reports December 2018 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Prospect Capital Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Limited owns 44,929 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Quantitative Invest Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 3,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 80,048 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.61 million shares. Huntington Bancorp invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.04% or 117,883 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 41,321 shares. Kistler invested in 1,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 2,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 64,355 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 40,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 27,881 shares to 63,896 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 53,666 shares to 104,474 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income Investors: This Is Canada’s Top Dividend Growth Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.