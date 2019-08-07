As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Declined, Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $611,982; Incyte (INCY) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 958,789 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 46.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 101,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 118,975 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 220,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 1.04 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 438,875 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 5,400 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 799,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12,405 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 20,295 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP owns 0.26% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 34,192 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Co has 0.51% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 446,869 shares. Opus Point Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 10,613 shares. Dodge Cox invested 0.3% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Invesco Limited holds 0.09% or 2.96M shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 2,159 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 1.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 657,610 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $75.07 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 90,235 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.