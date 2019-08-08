As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shares Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Trimmed Position by $416,040; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 69,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 273,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 342,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 1.12M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Com invested in 0% or 14,199 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 126,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP has 139,854 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 124,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,022 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn reported 131,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport And Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Ameriprise holds 0% or 66,694 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 429,612 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 21,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,500 were accumulated by Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corporation. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co has 1.7% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 623,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 32,364 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,000 shares to 501,000 shares, valued at $21.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fully Assessing Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $74.61 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,909 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Inc reported 188,948 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited holds 2.1% or 11.54 million shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Invest Limited Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 89,917 shares. Lifeplan Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,396 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company has invested 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 812,621 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 93,995 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 4.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 18,430 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.82% or 3.07 million shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 297,152 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 508,358 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.