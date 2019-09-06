As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shares Declined, Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Position by $4.81 Million; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.12 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,336 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $292.73. About 1.47 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $68.48 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $9.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Finance Lc reported 10,244 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 381,192 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 59,581 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Macquarie Limited stated it has 160,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mackenzie Corporation owns 281,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 1.61M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 189,761 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 19,735 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 41,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.82M shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.