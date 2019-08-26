As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Value Declined, Timber Hill Upped by $314,400 Its Holding; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Share Value Rose While Comerica Bank Decreased Stake

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 16,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 247,158 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, down from 263,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.10 million shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.50M shares traded or 67.65% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 26.83 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 3,251 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 242,673 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.57% or 1.09M shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 503,562 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 287,378 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Ancora Advsrs Ltd reported 17,790 shares. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.12% or 42,489 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 30,636 shares stake. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 141,994 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sei invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,925 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 11,594 shares to 25,745 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 11,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Paragon Capital Limited reported 44,929 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 14,143 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 381,192 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 30,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 127,365 shares. 1,334 are owned by Kistler. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co reported 623,720 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 15,549 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 0% or 57,957 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc Ww invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.