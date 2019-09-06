As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Value Declined, Timber Hill Lifted Its Position; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Valuation Rose, Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Cut Holding by $306,005

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is down 5.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 21,834 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 28,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 54,803 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,000 shares. 7,750 were reported by Reilly Financial Ltd. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 6,022 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Prudential Incorporated invested in 12,200 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 500 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 1.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors reported 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mirae Asset Investments holds 153,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.12 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 60,553 shares to 111,820 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).