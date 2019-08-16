As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Price Declined, Timber Hill Has Boosted Stake by $314,400; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Clark Estates Has Cut Holding by $11.55 Million

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 14.87 million shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 1.05 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 153,390 shares. Moreover, Webster Bancorp N A has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 4,800 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 13,476 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 18,082 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 6 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Citigroup holds 82,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 714,889 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability reported 10,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 53,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP accumulated 2,164 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 41,321 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth holds 768 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 180,494 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 13,974 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.73M shares. Southeastern Asset Inc Tn has 11.63% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 232 shares. Carroll Fin Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 255,868 shares. Allstate Corporation invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 6,510 were reported by City. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 39,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.