As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Valuation Declined, Timber Hill Has Lifted Stake by $314,400; Washington Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Kraft Foods (MDLZ)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 387,088 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 136,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 116,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 3.68 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fully Assessing Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Should You Still Buy This 10.5%-Yielding BDC Dividend Dog? – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital -2.6% after portfolio company files Chapter 11 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 05, 2019 – Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys Ball Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Limited Com owns 24,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company has 11,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 32,364 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 118,975 shares. Glenmede Na owns 15 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 114,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 66,694 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 1.99M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited accumulated 1.7% or 623,720 shares. Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Lsv Asset invested in 5.70 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Llc owns 12,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scie (NYSE:TMO) by 6,832 shares to 162,031 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,826 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1.01 million shares. M&R Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,862 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 15,300 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd has invested 2.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fosun International owns 22,700 shares. Profund Limited Company holds 0.24% or 99,136 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Cap (Wy) has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,260 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 489,206 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.09% or 19,594 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 45,638 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 0.09% or 10,963 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.22% or 507,298 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.