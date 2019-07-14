As Pros Holdings (PRO) Valuation Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered by $591,990 Its Position; Wade G W & Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $523,328; Market Value Rose

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,538 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 192,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 849,501 shares traded or 52.13% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

