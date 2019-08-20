As Pros Holdings (PRO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 72,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 427,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, down from 500,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 256,023 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 118,724 shares to 149,989 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 32,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0.22% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 300,890 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 5,403 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2.79% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2.37 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 120,211 shares. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 57,786 shares. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 671 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 2.20 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 179,022 were reported by D E Shaw Company. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,493 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 22,874 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 7,913 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 57,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 774,351 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,118 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested in 222 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Lp holds 165,320 shares. Cullinan has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 0.08% or 22,716 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ssi Mgmt Incorporated holds 843 shares. Agf Invs holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 11,011 shares. 1,395 are held by Zuckerman Grp Inc Ltd. 1,200 are held by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Co holds 1.34% or 24,685 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.07 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,593 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cambridge Tru stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). West Chester Cap holds 2,010 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.