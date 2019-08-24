As Pros Holdings (PRO) Valuation Rose, Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered by $591,990 Its Holding; Target (TGT) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 887,639 shares traded or 70.24% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 268,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 577,148 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32 million, down from 845,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,269 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Element Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 41,550 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 543,144 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 35,150 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 57,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 248,211 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 43,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montana-based Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 280,179 shares. Riverbridge Lc stated it has 1.95M shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 48,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.