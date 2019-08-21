As Pros Holdings (PRO) Valuation Rose, Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Moab Capital Partners Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $6.59 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 372,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 649,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 64,282 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 2.29 million shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 17,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 43,150 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 4,901 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 35,150 shares. Amer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Conestoga Capital Advisors owns 2.37 million shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd stated it has 19,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 300,890 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 39,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.39% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 5.59 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 110,363 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 1.46M shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.09 million shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $28.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Limited Company owns 6,262 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 1.71% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,168 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.04% or 9,705 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Co owns 4.00M shares. 82,307 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. 3,130 are owned by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.31% or 11.52 million shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust accumulated 2,807 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 80,084 shares. Westchester Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 8.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 538,499 shares. Cap Investment Counsel stated it has 22,231 shares. Synovus has 440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S Muoio Ltd Com reported 10,000 shares.