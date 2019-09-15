As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Shannon River Fund Management Cut by $2.44 Million Its Holding; Fca Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90M, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 306,835 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

Fca Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 18,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.04% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 5,942 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 0.24% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 201,951 shares. 2,001 are held by Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Twin Tree LP stated it has 97 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 50,347 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Lc reported 1.11% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 997,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 57,265 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Sg Americas Limited Com has 134,144 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 5,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,288 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 215,488 shares to 386,310 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 565,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Limited Com holds 0.24% or 10,128 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Co owns 106,644 shares. Amer Research Mgmt Communications reported 75,648 shares. Kj Harrison Partners Incorporated reported 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toth Financial Advisory owns 58,678 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Salley, North Carolina-based fund reported 38,577 shares. Davis R M holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 329,019 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt invested in 19,838 shares. Moreover, Payden Rygel has 1.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Investment Counsel Corp has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,960 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 59,255 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 11,986 shares.