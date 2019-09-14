As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Price Rose, Brown Capital Management Lifted by $55.95 Million Its Holding; As Pinnaclewest Cap (PNW) Share Price Declined, Norinchukin Bank The Has Lowered Its Position

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Pinnaclewest Cap Corp (PNW) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 5,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 15,811 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 21,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Pinnaclewest Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 896,792 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 888,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 6.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.87 million, up from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 306,835 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 22,204 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 0.08% stake. 2,001 were accumulated by Css Lc Il. 25,197 were reported by Macquarie. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca reported 3.25M shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 5,889 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 429,043 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,755 shares. Next has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 62,800 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 18,282 shares. 2.49 million were reported by Df Dent &. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested in 20,401 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 407,995 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $570.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.03M for 7.73 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.