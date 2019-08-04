As Pros Holdings (PRO) Shares Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Decreased by $591,990 Its Stake; Bb Biotech Ag Position in Macrogenics (MGNX) Has Raised by $1.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (MGNX) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 116,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, up from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 335,483 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 507,792 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. $53,100 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was sold by Spitznagel Thomas. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold $2,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 239,140 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 194,442 shares. Aperio Grp, a California-based fund reported 15,494 shares. Virtu Limited Liability has 11,427 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 167,909 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 213 shares. 8,553 are owned by Sun Life. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 22,787 shares. Voya Ltd Llc holds 16,370 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 29,618 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 74,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch holds 1.29M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Llc reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,443 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Co reported 1.6% stake. 401,599 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 6,527 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 18,501 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 57,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Alphaone Invest Services Llc accumulated 0.1% or 4,010 shares. 247,922 were reported by Brown Advisory. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 27,127 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 4% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 12,160 are held by Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

