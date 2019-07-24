As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake by $591,990; Clover Partners LP Trimmed Position in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) as Share Price Declined

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 30,217 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 119,745 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 60,900 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Service Grp accumulated 56,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De reported 248,211 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 2,550 shares. Stephens Ar reported 2,151 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 156,223 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 401,599 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% stake. Stephens Investment Grp Limited Com reported 920,912 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 328,005 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 413 shares. Bb&T holds 9,528 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 18,501 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 101,857 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For June 28, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Dumping International Game Technology Calls Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Home Depot (HD) Stands Out From Home Improvement Peers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $10.80 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.