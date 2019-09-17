As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Holding by $2.44 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lifted Its Stake

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90 million, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 264,659 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 8,633 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 52,000 shares to 628,400 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 565,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.