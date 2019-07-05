As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Price Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Stake by $1.25 Million; As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Cut Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 29,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 563,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 116,353 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 37,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 2.69 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65,346 shares to 948,621 shares, valued at $155.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 586,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl reported 20,191 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 9,493 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 81,048 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 1,848 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ftb Advisors reported 413 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,501 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 2,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 571,240 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 398,699 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 35,150 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 179,022 shares. 27,127 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0.03% or 2.43M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 104,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 9,125 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 82,000 shares in its portfolio. Omni Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 303,321 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.83M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Utd Advisers Ltd reported 34,964 shares stake. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 91,731 shares. 10,955 were accumulated by Corsair Cap Mgmt L P. Skytop Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22.79% or 474,651 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.94 million for 7.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.