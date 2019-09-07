As Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Price Rose, Riverbridge Partners Lowered Its Stake by $11.28 Million; Quantum Capital Management Stake in Nvr (NVR) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25M, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $64.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3649.75. About 21,210 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 268,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.36 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 442,993 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability reported 156,223 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 940,128 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 427,668 were reported by Kennedy Cap Incorporated. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 145,924 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks owns 277,825 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 179,022 shares in its portfolio. 26,397 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 12,028 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs invested in 0% or 354 shares. 56,052 were reported by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 57,306 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% or 696 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares to 501,781 shares, valued at $52.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

