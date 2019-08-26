As Pros Holdings (PRO) Market Value Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $591,990; Cott Que (COT) Stock Declined While Banbury Partners Trimmed by $2.99 Million Its Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 894,447 shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.07M shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 21, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In TransEnterix? – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covia Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.