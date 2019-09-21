As Pros Holdings (PRO) Market Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.44 Million; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered by $534,576 Its Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90 million, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 595,733 shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 3,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 60,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 63,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 215,488 shares to 386,310 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 101,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granahan Investment Ma accumulated 179,226 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 101,112 were accumulated by Columbus Circle. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 22,204 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 4,110 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 79,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.08% or 527,629 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 2,660 shares. Eam Investors reported 21,920 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 23,016 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Ftb has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 413 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parametric Portfolio Limited, Washington-based fund reported 54,510 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

