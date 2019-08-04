As Pros Hldgs (PRO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Stake by $1.03 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 156,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 180,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Pros Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 530,944 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Delays Preview Of Smart Speaker In Wake Of Data Scandal: Report — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 108,859 shares to 612,253 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 95,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Square Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 39,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 12,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 12,269 shares. Comerica State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 57,786 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 1.72 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,901 shares. 398,699 are held by Geode Lc. Alphaone Investment Ser Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Monarch Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 1.43% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Conestoga Capital Ltd stated it has 2.79% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 800 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 12,028 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 158,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tinder Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs (MLPI) by 96,855 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).