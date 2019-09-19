As Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Market Valuation Declined, Orbimed Advisors Decreased by $5.40 Million Its Stake; Capital International Sarl Stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) Has Raised by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 30.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 599,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 46,570 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 802,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 811,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 2.51M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 4,900 shares to 25,890 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,294 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

