As Proofpoint (PFPT) Valuation Rose, Rgm Capital Lifted Holding by $879,240; Gibraltar Capital Management Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,067 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 12.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 494,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51 million, up from 487,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 67,123 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd owns 600 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.37% or 800,464 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 539,145 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Company holds 598,205 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 10,100 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Optimum Investment has 2,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership has 13,296 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 72,070 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Raymond James Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,685 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Report Details Top Cybercriminal Trends: More than 99 Percent of Cyberattacks Need Humans to Click – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Proofpoint Launches Critical People-Centric Cybersecurity and Compliance Innovations Across All Product Lines to Further Safeguard Users from Targeted Attacks – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta’s Identity Cloud – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16,800 shares to 692,640 shares, valued at $94.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 185,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Mngmt has invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mariner Lc reported 1.66% stake. Nomura holds 0.28% or 305,842 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca invested in 46,242 shares or 2.57% of the stock. 3,832 are held by Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,971 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 467,743 shares. Missouri-based Jones Fin Cos Lllp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Fincl Network invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ar Asset, California-based fund reported 77,905 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,035 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $97.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.