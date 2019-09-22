As Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Value Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Stake Has Boosted by Ami Asset Management Corp

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 8,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 28,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 36,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 483,742 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 38,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 206,287 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 168,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 479,742 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Launches Critical People-Centric Cybersecurity and Compliance Innovations Across All Product Lines to Further Safeguard Users from Targeted Attacks – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Proofpoint and CrowdStrike Enter Joint Partnership | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4,085 shares to 6,716 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc by 55,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on Behalf of Verint Stockholders and Encourages Verint Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “City of Barrie Automates Customer Service Operations with Verint Solutions and Expands Digital Services – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.