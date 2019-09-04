As Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered by $802,714 Its Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Its Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 53,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 60,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 838,001 shares traded or 43.91% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.52. About 2.19M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 987 shares to 9,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA).

