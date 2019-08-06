As Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Holding by $44.46 Million; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined, Meridian Management Co Has Upped Stake by $427,500

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 3.17 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 367,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 378,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, down from 745,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 420,740 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Lc accumulated 69,300 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 0.32% or 3,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 98,696 shares. Menta Ltd Liability accumulated 1,980 shares. 1,707 are held by World Asset Management Inc. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 155,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 9,532 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 3,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.11% or 11,948 shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma reported 0.13% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 11,695 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 36,959 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 465,411 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $93.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 952,246 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr holds 77,816 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stralem owns 58,350 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 19,398 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pictet Comml Bank And holds 0.38% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 9,140 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C stated it has 5,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 5,941 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.72% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Holt Dba Holt Ptnrs LP holds 10,312 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.19% or 1.03M shares. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6,330 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 108,744 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 30,169 shares.