As Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rose, Rgm Capital Has Upped Position; Schwartz Investment Counsel Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $3.60 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 102,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07M, up from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20M, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 282,005 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cybersecurity Training Study Reveals Phishing Identification and Data Protection Are the Top Problem Areas for End Users – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.