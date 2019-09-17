As Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Lowered Position by $723,600; As Fnb Pa (FNB) Valuation Rose, Acadian Asset Management Lifted by $2.74 Million Its Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 280.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 248,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 337,486 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 88,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 404,859 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 214,835 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.83M, down from 220,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.38. About 94,663 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 120,456 shares to 16,970 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 87,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,029 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First National Bank Expands Consumer Banking Services in Washington, DC, Metro – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 94,950 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Advisory accumulated 0.19% or 827,620 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 531,790 shares stake. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.38 million shares. 26,979 are held by Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Strs Ohio reported 36,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 85,783 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 16,148 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,630 shares. 59,346 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated has invested 1.64% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. 300 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. Mencini Frank C also bought $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares. 500 shares were bought by Bena Pamela A, worth $6,040 on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 8,304 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 8,096 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 367,229 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc reported 739,949 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,861 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 20,942 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 795,126 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 800,464 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 55,443 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 135,196 shares to 269,986 shares, valued at $60.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).