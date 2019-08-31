As Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Increased Its Position by $5.19 Million; Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by $7.43 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 41,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 130,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 88,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 602,772 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 382,956 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 5,337 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Jefferies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 11,440 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,969 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 119,701 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). First Republic Management reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 94,000 shares. 42,826 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co. Amer Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Westfield Cap Management Company Limited Partnership holds 484,757 shares.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Doubles Down On Product And Go-To-Market Changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 36,818 shares to 4,369 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 7,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,584 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,626 are held by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.16% or 42,200 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.4% or 31,657 shares. Nadler Group holds 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,700 shares. Westwood Holding Gp has 6,995 shares. Moreover, Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Tru has 1.26% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,524 shares. 2,841 are held by Modera Wealth Ltd Llc. Bartlett Com Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 2,376 shares. 2,900 are held by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Farmers Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,980 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 6,403 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advisors has 0.63% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 5,207 shares. Wills Fincl Group Incorporated holds 4.65% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 89,428 shares.