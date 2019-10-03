As Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Cut by $1.58 Million Its Position; Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $39.78 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 31,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 411,942 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 468,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.28M, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 410,659 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 3,020 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 1,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comm Comml Bank owns 5,353 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.73% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 152,050 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Com owns 41,146 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 24,830 shares. Optimum has 2,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co reported 18,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,990 are held by Stephens Ar. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.72M shares. Bamco invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Raymond James Service Advisors Inc invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 625,067 were reported by Stephens Mngmt Grp Limited. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com holds 0.09% or 54,307 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everquote Inc by 231,463 shares to 349,914 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 220,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyrecar Inc.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.14M for 12.87 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.