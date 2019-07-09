As Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Declined, Rock Point Advisors Has Upped Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 459,327 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 9.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. 16.00 million shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40 million on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares to 184,807 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Bearishness Intensifies – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.29M shares. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 20,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 374,646 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.06% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 332,495 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Liability. Piedmont Invest Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,301 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 3.82M shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.92% or 629,840 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc owns 16,004 shares. Proshare Lc reported 0.03% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 67,315 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,753 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 205 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952. Herren Richard Scott sold 3,200 shares worth $374,400.