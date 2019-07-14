As Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Value Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Cut Its Position; Pathstone Family Office Has Upped Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Market Value Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2598.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of stock. Herren Richard Scott had sold 3,200 shares worth $374,400.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Comm Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.48% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 40,000 are owned by Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De holds 7,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.45% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 65,509 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 522,517 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 11,948 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% or 2,496 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 62 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 525,813 shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 5,553 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Wins 14 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards For Overall Solution Effectiveness, Including Most Innovative Company – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Essentials Enhanced with New Advanced Threat Insight and Management Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Meta Networks; Boosting Cloud Security Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 933 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 75,821 shares stake. Vigilant Mngmt Lc owns 127 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 6.31M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Management Professionals Incorporated owns 22 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,040 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Ca owns 1.92% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 42,386 shares. Viking Global Invsts LP holds 3.12% or 2.04M shares. California-based Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Koshinski Asset Management has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,702 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 1.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Planning Lc owns 9,545 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.35% stake. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company has 903 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31.