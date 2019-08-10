As Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Value Rose, Holder Glynn Capital Management Trimmed by $1.74 Million Its Position; As Badger Meter (BMI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Increased Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 386,509 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 38,677 shares as the company's stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 470,820 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 432,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 198,950 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,251 shares to 48,931 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

